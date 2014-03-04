FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks fall; food, ceramics drop
March 4, 2014 / 2:15 AM / 4 years ago

Taiwan stocks fall; food, ceramics drop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, March 4 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell 0.29 percent
on Tuesday morning, following the U.S. markets as concerns about
escalation in tensions over Ukraine continued to keep investors
wary.
    The main TAIEX index fell 24.67 points to 8577.20 as
of 0156 GMT, after a 0.44 percent drop in the previous session.
    Most major subindexes were down, with food and glass
and ceramics seeing the most notable moves, declining
0.54 and 1.09 percent respectively.
    Electronics and semiconductors were down
0.19 percent and 0.28 percent, while banks notched a
0.45 percent dip.
    Optoelectrics was the one bright spot, rising 0.37
percent.
    Nanya Technology Corp saw a big 6.91 percent
tumble. The struggling memory chipmaker will embark on a deep
capital-cutting program soon, according to a local media report.
    The Taiwan dollar was up T$0.066 at T$30.303 to the
U.S. dollar.

 (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
