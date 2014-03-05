Taiwan stocks rise; HTC, TSMC, Eva Air advance

TAIPEI, March 5 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks gained nearly 1 percent in mid-morning trading Wednesday, reversing two days of losses and tracking overseas bourses as concerns about tensions in Ukraine abated. The main TAIEX index rose 83.5 points to 8638.04 as of 0214 GMT, a turnaround from the previous session's 0.55 percent fall. Among major subindexes, computers and peripheral equipment notched a 1.5 percent gain. The overall electronics index advanced 1.3 percent, led by local smartphone vendor HTC Corp, which saw a 3.7 percent jump. Semiconductors gained 1.22 percent, with chip giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd up 1.86 percent. Local media reported on Wednesday that the firm, the world's largest contract chip manufacturer, has received orders to produce chips for the upcoming iPhone 6 from Apple Inc . Eva Airways Corp rose 1.3 percent after media reported that Taiwan's No.2 carrier is embarking on aggressive expansion plans. The Taiwan dollar was up T$0.091 to stand at T$30.289 to the U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)