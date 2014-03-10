Taiwan stocks fall on weak China data; tech, banks drop

TAIPEI, March 10 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks dropped 0.70 percent on Monday morning, in line with other regional bourses, as disappointing trade data from China gave investors pause. The main TAIEX index fell 61.20 points to 8652.76 as of 0152 GMT. The market had closed flat in the previous session after cresting more than two-and-a-half-year highs earlier in the week. On Saturday China reported trade data that fell short of expectations, raising fears of a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy. Most major subindexes were lower, with electronics down 0.84 percent and banks and insurance companies down 0.68 percent. Major companies showing significant moves include Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc, the world's largest chip testing and packaging facility, which fell 2.16 percent, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd, the world's largest contract chipmaker, which registered a 1.75 percent fall. Construction was one of the lone bright spots, rising 0.24 percent. The Taiwan dollar was up T$0.007 to stand at T$30.295 to the U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)