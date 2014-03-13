FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks rise; technology shares up after TSMC outlook
#Semiconductors
March 13, 2014 / 2:05 AM / 4 years ago

Taiwan stocks rise; technology shares up after TSMC outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, March 13 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose 0.74 percent
on Thursday, led by chip giant Taiwan Semiconductor
Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), which notched a 3 percent
gain after raising its first-quarter outlook.
    As of 0144 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 64.04
points at 8,748.77, after a 0.2 percent fall in the previous
session.
    Electronics and semiconductors in particular
boosted the market, rising 1.57 and 2.26 percent respectively,
as the TSMC announcement raised sentiment across the board.
    On Wednesday, the company lifted its first-quarter revenue
outlook on improved chip demand. 
    Fellow semiconductor firms also gained, with United
Microelectronics Corp, the world's third-largest
contract chipmaker, up 1.55 percent, and Advanced Semiconductor
Engineering Inc, the world's largest chip testing and
packaging facility, up 1.73 percent.
    The Taiwan dollar rose T$0.056 to stand at T$30.319
to the U.S. dollar.

 (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
