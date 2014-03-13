Taiwan stocks rise; technology shares up after TSMC outlook

TAIPEI, March 13 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose 0.74 percent on Thursday, led by chip giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), which notched a 3 percent gain after raising its first-quarter outlook. As of 0144 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 64.04 points at 8,748.77, after a 0.2 percent fall in the previous session. Electronics and semiconductors in particular boosted the market, rising 1.57 and 2.26 percent respectively, as the TSMC announcement raised sentiment across the board. On Wednesday, the company lifted its first-quarter revenue outlook on improved chip demand. Fellow semiconductor firms also gained, with United Microelectronics Corp, the world's third-largest contract chipmaker, up 1.55 percent, and Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc, the world's largest chip testing and packaging facility, up 1.73 percent. The Taiwan dollar rose T$0.056 to stand at T$30.319 to the U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)