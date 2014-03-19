Taiwan stocks fall; Acer slumps on insider trading probe

TAIPEI, March 19 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks were slightly down in midmorning trading on Wednesday, with local computer vendor Acer Inc leading tech shares lower after accusations of insider trading at the company. The main TAIEX index fell 18.32 points to 8713.62 as of 0201 GMT, after a 0.37 percent gain in the previous session. Semiconductors notched a 0.65 percent decline, greater than a 0.22 percent dip in the overall electronics subindex. Acer dropped 2.2 percent after the beleaguered firm said two employees are being investigated by Taiwanese authorities for insider trading. Banks and insurance companies slipped 0.29 percent, while autos took a 0.77 percent tumble. The Taiwan dollar was down T$0.002 to stand at T$30.388 to the U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)