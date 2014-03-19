FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks fall; Acer slumps on insider trading probe
March 19, 2014 / 2:10 AM / 4 years ago

Taiwan stocks fall; Acer slumps on insider trading probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, March 19 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks were slightly
down in midmorning trading on Wednesday, with local computer
vendor Acer Inc leading tech shares lower after
accusations of insider trading at the company.
    The main TAIEX index fell 18.32 points to 8713.62 as
of 0201 GMT, after a 0.37 percent gain in the previous session.
    Semiconductors notched a 0.65 percent decline,
greater than a 0.22 percent dip in the overall electronics
subindex. 
    Acer dropped 2.2 percent after the beleaguered firm said two
employees are being investigated by Taiwanese authorities for
insider trading. 
    Banks and insurance companies slipped 0.29 percent,
while autos took a 0.77 percent tumble.
    The Taiwan dollar was down T$0.002 to stand at
T$30.388 to the U.S. dollar.

 (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

