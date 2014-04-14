FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan stocks fall; Nasdaq drop drags tech lower
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Electronics
April 14, 2014 / 2:20 AM / 3 years ago

Taiwan stocks fall; Nasdaq drop drags tech lower

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TAIPEI, April 14 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks declined 0.44
percent on Monday morning as tech shares reacted to a steep fall
in the Nasdaq index on Friday.
    As of 0151 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 39 points
to 8869.05, following the previous session's 0.45 percent drop.
    Electronics fell 0.52 percent, on the heels of a
1.34 percent slump in the U.S. tech holdings.
    Computers and peripheral equipment shed 0.74
percent, while semiconductors contracted 0.3 percent.
    Among major tech names, mobile device camera lens maker
Largan Precision Co Ltd dropped 3.36 percent, while AU
Optronics Corp, the world's fourth-largest
manufacturer of LCD panels, slipped 1.68 percent.
    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd, the
world's largest contract chip maker, was flat. On Friday the
company said it would sell 5 percent of its ownership in fellow
chip firm Vanguard International Semiconductor Corp 
for T$3.5 billion ($1.17 billion).
    Vanguard plunged 6.36 percent, almost by the 7 percent down
limit, on the news.
    The Taiwan dollar was up T$0.012 to stand at
T$30.120 to the U.S. dollar.

 (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.