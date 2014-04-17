FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Taiwan stocks rise; TSMC steady before Q1 results
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 17, 2014 / 2:20 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Taiwan stocks rise; TSMC steady before Q1 results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects Sino-American Reuters Instrument Code in paragraph 6
to from )
    TAIPEI, April 17 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose 0.4 percent
on Thursday morning, tracking gains on Wall Street, with tech
heavyweight TSMC steady ahead of its first-quarter
results. 
    As of 0154 GMT, the main TAIEX index had climbed to
8,960.72, after ending flat in the previous session.
    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), the world's
top contract chipmaker, inched down 0.4 percent. TSMC is set to
announce quarterly earnings after market close.
    The semiconductor subindex and the broader
electronics subindex both jumped 0.7 percent.
    Banks and insurance companies gained 0.2 percent.
Taiwan's financial regulator said it would halt the review of
CTBC Financial's merger plan with Taiwan Life
Insurance. CTBC gained 0.25 percent, while Taiwan Life
Insurance plummeted 6.86 percent. 
    Sino-American Silicon Products Inc, a major
manufacturer of silicon wafers for solar energy generation,
climbed 1.94 percent after local media reported it has expressed
interested in buying solar cell maker Solartech Energy Corp
, which also gained 1.08 percent on the news.
    The Taiwan dollar was up T$0.072 to stand at
T$30.129 to the U.S. dollar.

 (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.