Taiwan stocks near key 9,000 barrier, techs jump

TAIPEI, April 22 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose 0.35 percent on Tuesday, tracking other regional bourses, with tech exporters in the lead after the island's export orders beat market expectations. As of 0235 GMT, the main TAIEX index climbed to 8,982.11, approaching the key barrier of 9,000 it hit last week. Electronics shares were up 0.6 percent. Export orders in March grew 5.9 percent year on year as a steadily improving global economy brightened the outlook for the island's handheld devices and other tech gadgets . Among the big winners, Largan Precision, which makes camera phone lenses for Apple Inc, jumped 6 percent. AU Optronics, the world's No.4 flat panel maker, was up 2.6 percent, and bigger rival Innolux rose 2 percent. The Taiwan dollar inched down to T$30.278 against the U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)