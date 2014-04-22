FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks near key 9,000 barrier, techs jump
April 22, 2014 / 2:41 AM / 3 years ago

Taiwan stocks near key 9,000 barrier, techs jump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, April 22 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose 0.35 percent
on Tuesday, tracking other regional bourses, with tech exporters
in the lead after the island's export orders beat market
expectations.
    As of 0235 GMT, the main TAIEX index climbed to
8,982.11, approaching the key barrier of 9,000 it hit last week.
Electronics shares were up 0.6 percent.
    Export orders in March grew 5.9 percent year on year as a
steadily improving global economy brightened the outlook for the
island's handheld devices and other tech gadgets
.
    Among the big winners, Largan Precision, which
makes camera phone lenses for Apple Inc, jumped 6
percent.
    AU Optronics, the world's No.4 flat panel maker,
was up 2.6 percent, and bigger rival Innolux rose 2
percent.
    The Taiwan dollar inched down to T$30.278 against
the U.S. dollar.

 (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

