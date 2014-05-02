Taiwan stocks rise on upbeat Fed; AU Optronics jumps on earnings

TAIPEI, May 2 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose as much as 1 percent on Friday morning as investors cheered upbeat statements from the U.S. Federal Reserve and turned a hopeful eye on earnings and guidance from large industry players in the Taiwan tech scene. The main TAIEX index rose 70.57 points to 8862.01 as of 0205 GMT, beating other regional bourses. It touched a high of 8875.90 earlier in the session. The market had fallen 0.9 percent in the previous session and was closed on Thursday for the Labour Day holiday. On Wednesday the chairwoman of the Fed issued a rosy assessment of the U.S. economy and announced another reduction of bond-buying stimulus. With an eye on the upcoming earnings season, investors lifted major tech subindex optoelectrics, which climbed 1.84 percent and was led by AU Optronics Corp, which notched a 2.19 percent gain. The world's No.4 flat-panel maker reported on Wednesday a slim first-quarter profit against expectations of a net loss. This led the rise in overall electronics subindex, which gained 1.11 percent. The Taiwan dollar was up T$0.083 to stand at T$30.175 to the U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)