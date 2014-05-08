FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan stocks rise; Asia Pacific soars on merger news
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 8, 2014 / 2:16 AM / 3 years ago

Taiwan stocks rise; Asia Pacific soars on merger news

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, May 8 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose 0.1 percent on
Thursday, with Asia Pacific rallying after a source
told Reuters that Ting Hsin International Group and Foxconn
Technology have submitted rival bids to merge with the telecom
operator. 
    As of 0200 GMT, the main TAIEX index had climbed to
8,904.70, roughly in line with most regional bourses. 
    Asia Pacific, a small telecoms operator, soared 4 percent.
Hon Hai Precision, Foxconn's flagship unit and which
makes iPhone and iPad for Apple Inc, advanced 0.2
percent. Tingyi, the listed unit of Ting Hsin and a
major noodle maker in China, jumped 1.4 percent in Hong Kong
trading. 
    Among gainers, electronics shares were up 0.2
percent and financials rose 0.7 percent.
    The Taiwan dollar rose 0.133 percent to T$30.125
per U.S. dollar.

 (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.