FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan stocks fall; tech earnings, outlook eyed
Sections
Featured
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
Cyber Risk
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
May 12, 2014 / 2:26 AM / 3 years ago

Taiwan stocks fall; tech earnings, outlook eyed

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TAIPEI, May 12 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks declined 0.6
percent in mid-morning trade on Monday as investors turned a
wary eye to earnings and outlook statements from some of
Taiwan's biggest tech firms.
    As of 0206 GMT, the main TAIEX index was down 55.43
points at 8834.26, trailing other regional bourses and extending
the previous session's 0.46 percent drop.
    Electronics fell 0.74 percent, dragged lower by Hon
Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, the largest contract
electronics manufacturer in the world, which fell 1.34 percent
and Quanta Computer Inc, the world's No.1 manufacturer
of laptop PCs, which dropped 1.57 percent.
    The two tech giants are set to report their first-quarter
earnings this week. According to Kevin Lin, founder of
Taipei-based financial consultancy Caizi School, investors are
nervous that earnings and outlook may not live up to high
expectations.
    Mobile telecoms operator Asia Pacific Telecom was
up 0.29 percent after it said it will decide on a potential
merger partner by the end of this month. 
    Semiconductors dropped 1.32 percent, while banks and
insurance companies were down 0.3 percent.
    The Taiwan dollar was up T$0.030 to stand at
T$30.145 to the U.S. dollar.

 (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.