Taiwan stocks hover near 40-mth highs; DRAM makers surge
May 29, 2014

Taiwan stocks hover near 40-mth highs; DRAM makers surge

TAIPEI, May 29 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell slightly on
Thursday from a 40-month closing high in the previous session as
investors took a pause, but Inotera Memories Inc and
other memory chip makers rallied on a media report about the
company's outlook for a solid second quarter. 
    About one hour into trade, the main TAIEX index had
edged down 0.2 percent to 9,101.33. 
    Topping the most-active list by volume was Inotera, a major
DRAM maker, which soared 6.5 percent. Inotera chairman expected
gross margin in the second quarter to top the first-quarter's
54.1 percent, the Commercial Times reported.
    Rivals Nanya Technology Corp was up by the
7-percent daily limit, while Winbond Electronics Corp 
jumped 5 percent.
    The overall electronics shares fell 0.3 percent,
while financial shares gained 0.4 percent. 
    The Taiwan dollar was up 0.20 percent at T$30.089
to the U.S. dollar.

 (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

