Taiwan stocks hover near 40-mth highs; DRAM makers surge

TAIPEI, May 29 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell slightly on Thursday from a 40-month closing high in the previous session as investors took a pause, but Inotera Memories Inc and other memory chip makers rallied on a media report about the company's outlook for a solid second quarter. About one hour into trade, the main TAIEX index had edged down 0.2 percent to 9,101.33. Topping the most-active list by volume was Inotera, a major DRAM maker, which soared 6.5 percent. Inotera chairman expected gross margin in the second quarter to top the first-quarter's 54.1 percent, the Commercial Times reported. Rivals Nanya Technology Corp was up by the 7-percent daily limit, while Winbond Electronics Corp jumped 5 percent. The overall electronics shares fell 0.3 percent, while financial shares gained 0.4 percent. The Taiwan dollar was up 0.20 percent at T$30.089 to the U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)