Taiwan stocks lower in range trading, but stays off recent low
September 4, 2014 / 2:00 AM / 3 years ago

Taiwan stocks lower in range trading, but stays off recent low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks were slightly down
on Thursday trading in a range, despite gains in overseas
markets, dragged down by falls in electronics and semiconductors
shares.
    The main TAIEX index fell 30.87 points to 9419.48 as
of 0140 GMT, after closing up 0.5 percent on Wednesday.
    The index, though lower, still remains off its lows near
9,100 of early August.
    The electronics subindex was down 0.3 percent, while
the semiconductor index was down 0.45 percent.  
    The Taiwan dollar was up T$0.098 to stand at
T$29.888 to the U.S. dollar.

 (Reporting By J.R. Wu; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
