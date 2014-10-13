FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks drop on semiconductor shares
October 13, 2014 / 2:15 AM / 3 years ago

Taiwan stocks drop on semiconductor shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks slipped on Monday,
led by a fall in shares of semiconductor companies following
sharp losses in overseas markets.
    As of 0159 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 2.06
percent, or 184.52 points, to 8781.92, after closing up 0.13
percent on Thursday. Taiwan financial markets were shut on
Friday for a public holiday.
    Traders said steep losses in the PHLX Semiconductor Index
 in the United States on Friday hurt sentiment in the
domestic bourse. 
    The shares of heavily weighted Taiwan Semiconductor
Manufacturing Co Ltd fell 3.2 percent, while those in
United Microelectronics Corp declined 3.5 percent. 
    The electronics subindex fell 2.6 percent and the
financial subindex was down 1.4 percent. 
    The Taiwan dollar was up T$0.03 to stand at T$30.4
to the U.S. dollar.

 (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Anand Basu)

