Taiwan stocks drop on semiconductor shares

TAIPEI, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks slipped on Monday, led by a fall in shares of semiconductor companies following sharp losses in overseas markets. As of 0159 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 2.06 percent, or 184.52 points, to 8781.92, after closing up 0.13 percent on Thursday. Taiwan financial markets were shut on Friday for a public holiday. Traders said steep losses in the PHLX Semiconductor Index in the United States on Friday hurt sentiment in the domestic bourse. The shares of heavily weighted Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd fell 3.2 percent, while those in United Microelectronics Corp declined 3.5 percent. The electronics subindex fell 2.6 percent and the financial subindex was down 1.4 percent. The Taiwan dollar was up T$0.03 to stand at T$30.4 to the U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Anand Basu)