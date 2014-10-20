Taiwan stocks rebound; TSMC, Hon Hai, food makers jump

TAIPEI, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rebounded 1.3 percent on Monday, helped by gains in TSMC and other tech heavyweights and after a rally on Wall Street on Friday lifted investor sentiment across the region. At about half an hour into trade, the main TAIEX index had jumped to 8,621.72. It ended down 1.4 percent on Friday amid a sell-off by foreign investors. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), the world's top contract chip maker, was up 1.2 percent, while Hon Hai Precision, which makes iPhone 5 and iPhone 6 for Apple Inc, rose 2.4 percent. Overall electronics shares advanced 1.4 percent, banks gained 1 percent and food companies surged almost 3 percent. The Taiwan dollar was up 0.125 percent at T$30.383 to the U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)