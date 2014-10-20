FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks rebound; TSMC, Hon Hai, food makers jump
October 20, 2014

Taiwan stocks rebound; TSMC, Hon Hai, food makers jump

TAIPEI, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rebounded 1.3
percent on Monday, helped by gains in TSMC and other
tech heavyweights and after a rally on Wall Street on Friday
lifted investor sentiment across the region.
    At about half an hour into trade, the main TAIEX index
 had jumped to 8,621.72. It ended down 1.4 percent on
Friday amid a sell-off by foreign investors. 
    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), the
world's top contract chip maker, was up 1.2 percent, while Hon
Hai Precision, which makes iPhone 5 and iPhone 6 for
Apple Inc, rose 2.4 percent. 
    Overall electronics shares advanced 1.4 percent,
banks gained 1 percent and food companies surged
almost 3 percent.   
    The Taiwan dollar was up 0.125 percent at T$30.383
to the U.S. dollar.

 (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

