Taiwan stocks fall; autos, plastics lead declines
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 12, 2014 / 2:01 AM / 3 years ago

Taiwan stocks fall; autos, plastics lead declines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks declined 0.64
percent on Wednesday, dragged lower by key sectors including
autos and plastics firms.
    As of 0152 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 57.42
points to 8976.72, underperforming other regional bourses, after
closing down 0.18 percent on Tuesday.
    Automobiles and plastics saw the biggest
declines among major subindexes, dropping 1.21 and 1.26 percent,
respectively, while semiconductors shed 0.87 percent.
    The broader electronics subindex was down 0.54
percent, while banks and insurance holdings notched a
0.71 percent drop.
    The Taiwan dollar was up T$0.073 at T$30.647 to the
U.S. dollar.

 (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

