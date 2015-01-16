FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks fall; TSMC soars on strong earnings
January 16, 2015 / 2:25 AM / 3 years ago

Taiwan stocks fall; TSMC soars on strong earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell 0.5 percent on
Friday morning, but TSMC surged on news the world's
biggest contract chip maker reported a record 40 percent jump in
2014 net profit. 
    The main TAIEX index slipped to 9,124.78 as of 0220
GMT, erasing gains at the opening bell.
    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) was up 4.6
percent, after opening 6.5 percent higher. 
    Overall electronics shares were up 0.3 percent,
while banks lost 1.2 percent. 
    The Taiwan dollar climbed 0.573 percent to T$31.604
to the U.S. dollar.

 (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
