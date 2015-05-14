FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks down on overseas weakness; consolidate recent gains
May 14, 2015 / 2:10 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan stocks down on overseas weakness; consolidate recent gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, May 14 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell on Thursday
taking cues from weak overseas markets and led by financial and
semiconductor shares. 
    As of 0156 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 0.66
percent to 9,659.48, after closing up 0.45 percent on Wednesday.
    Despite five straight sessions of net buying by foreign
investors, selling was hitting most sectors on some technical
range trading after the main index touched highs not seen in 15
years in late April.
    The electronics subindex was down 0.4 percent, while
the financial subindex was also off 1.4 percent.  
    Among actively traded shares, chipmaker UMC was
down 1.1 percent, while TSMC was falling 0.3 percent.
CTBC Financial was down 2.2 percent. Fubon Financial Holdings
fell 2.6 percent.
    The Taiwan dollar was up T$0.200 to stand at
T$30.580 to the U.S. dollar.

 (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

