FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan stocks fall; airlines gain on oil price fall
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Oil
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Computer Hardware
May 20, 2015 / 1:50 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan stocks fall; airlines gain on oil price fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, May 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell 0.3 percent on
Wednesday, but transportation shares gained on investor
expectations recent oil price falls would lower their costs.
    The main TAIEX index slipped to 9,687.00 as of 0130
GMT, reversing a 1.15 percent rally on Tuesday.
    Among the decliners, TSMC, the world's top
contract chip maker, slipped 0.3 percent. AU Optronics
, the world's No.4 flat panel maker, shed 0.3 percent.
    However, China Airlines and EVA Airways 
gained about 2 percent each. They are Taiwan's top two airlines.
    The Taiwan dollar was up by T$0.124 at T$30.516 to
the U.S. dollar.

 (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.