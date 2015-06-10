FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks rebound; TSMC gains, HTC recovers
June 10, 2015 / 1:30 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan stocks rebound; TSMC gains, HTC recovers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TAIPEI, June 10 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks gained 1 percent
on Wednesday after falling to nearly five-month lows on Tuesday,
with TSMC leading tech heavyweights higher after the world's
biggest contract chipmakers gave optimistic guidance. 
    Minutes into trading, the main TAIEX index rose to
9,283.76 points, after plunging 1.9 percent to end at its lowest
in almost five months.
    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd added
1.1 percent, lifting overall electronics shares by 1.2
percent. Company chairman Morris Chang told shareholders in an
annual meeting on Tuesday that he expected the second half of
this year to be better than the first. 
    Struggling smartphone maker HTC inched up 1
percent after sliding 20 percent in the previous two sessions
after the company forecast losses in the second quarter.   
    Financial stocks also gained 0.8 percent.      
    The Taiwan dollar was up 0.69 percent to stand at
T$31.085 to the U.S. dollar.

 (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

