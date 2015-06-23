Taiwan stocks rise following Asian peers on Greece optimism, Nasdaq record

TAIPEI, June 23 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose on Tuesday following Asian markets higher on optimism Greece would be able to stave off a debt default, with a record close on the Nasdaq boosting local technology shares.

As of 0217 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 1 percent, to 9,431.16 points, after closing 1.34 percent higher in the previous session.

After the market closes Tuesday, Taiwan will issue export orders data for May, which may fall, but could show some improvement from April’s performance, according to a Reuters poll.

The financials subindex gained 1.3 percent, while the electronics subindex rose 1.1 percent, boosted by a record close by the Nasdaq index overnight.

Among actively traded shares, chipmaker UMC was 1.5 percent higher while chip packager ASE was up 0.6 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.183 to T$30.787 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)