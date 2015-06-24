FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan stocks up slightly, boosted by plastics and food
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
June 24, 2015 / 2:01 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan stocks up slightly, boosted by plastics and food

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, June 24 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose on Wednesday after a dismal reading of the island’s export orders was offset by strength in plastics and food.

A worse-than-expected 5.9 percent on-year decline in May export orders was the biggest drop in over two years and cast doubts over whether global tech demand will pick up in the second half of the year.

As of 1:51 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 0.1 percent, to 9,401.40, after closing at 9,391.14 in the previous session, up 0.53 percent.

Among the major gainers, plastics gained 0.71 percent, while food saw a 0.47 percent rise.

The financials subindex lost 0.2 percent, while the electronics subindex rose only 0.1 percent, held back by semiconductors, down 0.34 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.041 to T$30.961 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.