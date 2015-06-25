FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 25, 2015 / 1:52 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan stocks up; tech, Hon Hai family companies rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, June 25 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose on Thursday, boosted by a strong showing by the island’s key tech sector and companies related to world’s No.1 contract electronics manufacturer Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd.

As of 0142 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 0.9 percent, to 9,481.73, ahead of other regional and global bourses, after closing at 9,397.31 in the previous session, flat from the day before.

The financials subindex gained 0.4 percent, while the electronics subindex rose 1.1 percent.

Apple Inc assembler Hon Hai, which hosts its annual investor conference on Thursday, rose 1.64 percent. Flat panel maker Innolux Corp and fellow contract manufacturer Foxconn Technology Co Ltd, both of which are partially owned by Hon Hai or its founder, Terry Gou, also rose 2.56 percent and 3.2 percent, respectively.

Hon Hai was also the most actively-traded stock in Thursday’s session.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.116 to T$30.936 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

