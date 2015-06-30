FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks fall slightly on global caution amid Greece trouble
June 30, 2015 / 2:34 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan stocks fall slightly on global caution amid Greece trouble

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, June 30 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks were down slightly on Tuesday on uncertainty over global market stability amid the troubles in Greece.

The last trading session for the month, the quarter and for the half-year also kept investors cautious.

As of 0220 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 0.1 percent, to 9,224.82, after closing down 2.4 percent in the previous session.

The financials subindex lost 1.0 percent, while the electronics subindex was mostly flat.

Among actively traded shares, large-cap TSMC was 0.4 percent higher, helping to offset pressure from selling in Cathay Financial, which was off 0.7 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.27 to T$30.908 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

