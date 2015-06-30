Taiwan stocks fall slightly on global caution amid Greece trouble

TAIPEI, June 30 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks were down slightly on Tuesday on uncertainty over global market stability amid the troubles in Greece.

The last trading session for the month, the quarter and for the half-year also kept investors cautious.

As of 0220 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 0.1 percent, to 9,224.82, after closing down 2.4 percent in the previous session.

The financials subindex lost 1.0 percent, while the electronics subindex was mostly flat.

Among actively traded shares, large-cap TSMC was 0.4 percent higher, helping to offset pressure from selling in Cathay Financial, which was off 0.7 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.27 to T$30.908 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)