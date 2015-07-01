FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks inch up; banks down, techs up
July 1, 2015 / 1:38 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan stocks inch up; banks down, techs up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, July 1 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks edged up 0.2
percent on Wednesday, with financial service firms trading lower
amid lingering concerns over a possible Greece default, while
technology exporters rose on bargain hunting.    
    About half an hour into trade, the main TAIEX index 
rose to 9,342.46, in line with most regional bourses and
stabilising from a 2.4 percent tumble on Monday.
    On Monday, the index plunged due to Greece default fears,
but closed 0.9 percent higher on Tuesday.
    The financial sub-index shed 0.5 percent, while the
electronics subindex added 0.4 percent.
    Struggling smartphone maker HTC jumped nearly 5
percent, recovering from recent losses.
    The Taiwan dollar jumped 0.515 percent to stand at
T$30.910 to the U.S. dollar.

 (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

