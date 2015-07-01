Taiwan stocks inch up; banks down, techs up

TAIPEI, July 1 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks edged up 0.2 percent on Wednesday, with financial service firms trading lower amid lingering concerns over a possible Greece default, while technology exporters rose on bargain hunting. About half an hour into trade, the main TAIEX index rose to 9,342.46, in line with most regional bourses and stabilising from a 2.4 percent tumble on Monday. On Monday, the index plunged due to Greece default fears, but closed 0.9 percent higher on Tuesday. The financial sub-index shed 0.5 percent, while the electronics subindex added 0.4 percent. Struggling smartphone maker HTC jumped nearly 5 percent, recovering from recent losses. The Taiwan dollar jumped 0.515 percent to stand at T$30.910 to the U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)