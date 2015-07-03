FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan stocks fall amid Greece troubles; heavyweights slide
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
July 3, 2015 / 1:30 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan stocks fall amid Greece troubles; heavyweights slide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, July 3 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell 0.7 percent in
early trade on Friday, led by declines in heavyweights such as
TSMC, as investors stayed cautious ahead of Greece's
weekend referendum which may decide its future in Europe.
    About 15 minutes into trade, the main TAIEX index 
had fallen to 9,310.12, after closing flat in the prior session.
    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), the world's
top contract chip maker, was off 0.4 percent. Largan Precision
, camera module supplier of Apple Inc's 
iPhones, shed 1 percent.  
    Overall electronics shares and banking stocks
, the market's two most heavily weighted sectors, both
dipped about 0.5 percent.   
    The Taiwan dollar was up 0.876 percent to stand at
T$30.877 to the U.S. dollar.

 (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.