FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan stocks stem losses after China-fuelled rout
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
July 9, 2015 / 2:12 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan stocks stem losses after China-fuelled rout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, July 9 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell on Thursday in a minor reprieve after being ravaged by spillover from huge falls in Chinese markets on Wednesday.

By 0158 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 0.9 percent, to 8,897.68 points, after closing at 8,976.11 points in the previous session, down 3 percent and the index’s largest single-day percent fall in three years.

Markets were relatively subdued throughout the region. Shanghai dropped 1.38 percent, though a basket of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.56 and Hong Kong rebounded 2 percent.

Most major Taiwan sub-indexes slid, with the electronics sub-index sinking 0.9 percent, while the financials sub-index lost 0.7 percent.

Flat panels, however, eked out a 0.13 percent gain after suffering massive losses in the previous three sessions. Leading flat-panel maker Innolux Corp was a notable gainer, rising 4.1 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.118 to T$31.107 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.