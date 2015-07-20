FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan stocks rise; tech heavyweights gain
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
July 20, 2015 / 1:41 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan stocks rise; tech heavyweights gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, July 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose 0.3 percent on Monday, led higher by heavyweights such as TSMC as market sentiment was bolstered by gains in other regional bourses.

As of 0130 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 0.4 percent, to 9,080.67, after closing at 9,045.98 in the previous session.

The electronics subindex rose 0.4 percent, while the financials subindex gained 0.4 percent.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), the world’s top contract chip maker, jumped 0.7 percent. Hon Hai Precision Industry, a major assembler of Apple’s iPhones, was up 0.6 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.195 to T$31.117 per U.S. dollar.

AU Optronics, down 3.7 percent to T$11.60, Innolux , down 5.2 percent to T$12.90, were among the most active stocks on the exchange.

Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.