July 21, 2015 / 1:30 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan stocks inch up, but poor export order data weighs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, July 21 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks edged up on Tuesday as investors remained cautious, with some tech exporters trading flat after the island’s export orders fell for a third straight month in June.

As of 0109 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 0.1 percent, to 8,986.32, after closing at 8,975 in the previous session.

The electronics subindex rose 0.2 percent, while the financials subindex was unchanged.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, the world’s No.1 contract chip maker, added 0.7 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.142 to T$31.200 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
