FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan stocks fall, dragged down by tech after weak Apple outlook
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Future of Money
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
July 22, 2015 / 1:46 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan stocks fall, dragged down by tech after weak Apple outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, July 22 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell on Wednesday as local technology shares took a hit after Apple Inc forecast a weaker revenue outlook and missed some of its smartphone shipment targets.

Selling in shares of Apple’s Taiwanese suppliers, which make many of the components found in iPhones and the Apple Watch, mostly outpaced the 1 percent decline in electronics subindex and the broader main index.

As of 0132 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 0.7 percent, to 8,947.66, after closing up 0.3 percent in the previous session.

Shares of Taiwanese assembler of iPhones Hon Hai Precision were off 1.1 percent, while those of rival and second assembler of iPhones Pegatron dropped a larger 2.9 percent.

Shares in chip supplier TSMC were off 1.1 percent and those in chip test and package supplier ASE were sliding a bigger 2.1 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.224 to T$31.183 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.