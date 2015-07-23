FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks fall; Apple suppliers down again
#Hot Stocks
July 23, 2015 / 1:32 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan stocks fall; Apple suppliers down again

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, July 23 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell on Thursday, weighed by Apple Inc’s suppliers for a second day after the iPhone maker’s fourth-quarter revenue forecast fell short of estimates and it missed some targets for iPhone sales.

As of 0118 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 0.3 percent to 8,892.73, after closing 1 percent down in the previous session.

The electronics subindex sank 0.5 percent, while the financials subindex was unchanged.

Declines were led by Apple suppliers, including contract chip maker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) , which fell 1 percent, and Largan Precision, which was down 2.5 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.117 to T$31.235 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
