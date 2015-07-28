FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks rise after bruising loss due to China falls
July 28, 2015

Taiwan stocks rise after bruising loss due to China falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, July 28 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose on Tuesday, recovering somewhat from a steep fall in the previous session spurred by huge losses in Chinese markets.

As of 0245 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 0.8 percent, to 8,628.10, after closing at 8,556.68 in the previous session, down 2.41 percent.

The market largely tracked regional bourses and was boosted by tech and semiconductors in particular, which rose 1.78 percent.

This helped boost the overall electronics subindex, which rose 1.5 percent, though the financials subindex lost 0.1 percent.

Optoelectronics also saw significant gains, rising 3.38 percent and led by world’s No.4 flat-panel maker AU Optronics Corp, up 4.57 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.063 to T$31.497 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
