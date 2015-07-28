Taiwan stocks rise after bruising loss due to China falls

TAIPEI, July 28 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose on Tuesday, recovering somewhat from a steep fall in the previous session spurred by huge losses in Chinese markets.

As of 0245 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 0.8 percent, to 8,628.10, after closing at 8,556.68 in the previous session, down 2.41 percent.

The market largely tracked regional bourses and was boosted by tech and semiconductors in particular, which rose 1.78 percent.

This helped boost the overall electronics subindex, which rose 1.5 percent, though the financials subindex lost 0.1 percent.

Optoelectronics also saw significant gains, rising 3.38 percent and led by world’s No.4 flat-panel maker AU Optronics Corp, up 4.57 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.063 to T$31.497 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)