FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan stocks up on Fed optimism; chips gain
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
July 30, 2015 / 2:56 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan stocks up on Fed optimism; chips gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, July 30 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose on Thursday in line with an upbeat performance in other regional markets after the U.S. Fed noted strength in the world’s largest economy.

The main TAIEX index rose 1.4 percent to 8,679.61 as of 0236 GMT, after closing down 0.22 percent in the previous session.

The Federal Reserve said the U.S. economy and labour market continue to show gains, increasing the possibility of a September rate hike.

The electronics subindex rose 1.5 percent, led by semiconductors, which gained 2.08 percent. The world’s No.3 contract chipmaker United Microelectronics Corp jumped 5.12 percent on second-quarter earnings that beat forecasts.

Banks and insurance firms gained 2.1 percent, while flat panels gained 2.37 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.081 to T$31.442 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.