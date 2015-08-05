FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks down on weak overseas markets, local economic outlook
August 5, 2015 / 2:13 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan stocks down on weak overseas markets, local economic outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell on Wednesday on downbeat sentiment in overseas markets and a gloomy economic outlook at home.

As of 0202 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 0.1 percent, to 8,500.44, after closing down 0.2 percent in the previous session.

The electronics subindex fell 0.4 percent, while the financials subindex edged up 0.3 percent.

Taiwan’s latest inflation reading issued early Wednesday showed price weakness persisting for the seventh month running, which will likely lead the government to cut its 2015 forecast for the consumer price index from its current estimated growth for 0.13 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.03 to T$31.696 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
