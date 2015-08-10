Taiwan stocks fall on China worries

TAIPEI, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell on Monday on uncertainty over China, the island’s largest export market, after data released over the weekend showed another heavy fall in factory-gate prices and a surprise slump in exports.

Asian shares were on the defensive after new indications of a slowdown in the Chinese economy strained the nerves of markets already unsettled by the prospect of a U.S. interest rate hike in September.

Investors largely shrugged off the effects of Typhoon Soudelor that hit Taiwan over the weekend, which authorities said left seven dead, five missing and over 400 injured.

As of 0137 GMT, the main TAIEX index was down 0.2 percent at 8,427.20, after closing down 0.1 percent in the previous session.

The electronics subindex sank 0.8 percent, while the financials subindex gained 0.1 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.08 to T$31.690 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)