FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan stocks fall on China worries
Sections
Featured
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
IRMA
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
August 10, 2015 / 2:03 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan stocks fall on China worries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell on Monday on uncertainty over China, the island’s largest export market, after data released over the weekend showed another heavy fall in factory-gate prices and a surprise slump in exports.

Asian shares were on the defensive after new indications of a slowdown in the Chinese economy strained the nerves of markets already unsettled by the prospect of a U.S. interest rate hike in September.

Investors largely shrugged off the effects of Typhoon Soudelor that hit Taiwan over the weekend, which authorities said left seven dead, five missing and over 400 injured.

As of 0137 GMT, the main TAIEX index was down 0.2 percent at 8,427.20, after closing down 0.1 percent in the previous session.

The electronics subindex sank 0.8 percent, while the financials subindex gained 0.1 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.08 to T$31.690 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.