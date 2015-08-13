FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks rebound on Wall St, short-selling rules
August 13, 2015 / 1:56 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan stocks rebound on Wall St, short-selling rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rebounded from recent losses on Thursday, after Wall Street erased earlier falls to end flat and Taiwan regulators tightened rules to discourage short-selling to help shore up market sentiment.

As of 0116 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 0.8 percent, to 8,346.62, after closing at 8,283.38 in the previous session.

Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission said late on Wednesday investors who short stocks would have to put down 1.2 times deposits starting Thursday, raising short sellers’ cost. The previous requirement was 0.9 time.

The electronics subindex rose 1.0 percent, while the financials subindex gained 0.6 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.287 to T$32.178 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Anand Basu)

