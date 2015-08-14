Taiwan stocks inch higher; Ta Chong Bank, HTC rally

TAIPEI, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks edged up on Friday, led by strength in financial shares on positive sentiment after Yuanta Financial said it would acquire Ta Chong Bank in a deal valued at about $1.8 billion.

As of 0145 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.12 percent, at 8,321.90, after closing at 8,311.74 in the previous session.

Ta Chong, partially owned by Carlyle Group, surged by the daily 10 percent limit to multi-year highs, lifting the financial subindex by 1.4 percent.

Struggling smartphone maker HTC added 1.4 percent. HTC announced a plan to cut 15 percent of its workforce globally and to reduce its operating expenditure by 35 percent.

The electronics subindex fell 0.6 percent.

The Taiwan dollar rose T$0.232 to T$32.134 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Anand Basu)