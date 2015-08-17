FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks down on weak 2015 GDP forecast
August 17, 2015 / 2:01 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan stocks down on weak 2015 GDP forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell on Monday after the government slashed its GDP growth outlook for the year.

As of 0151 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 0.6 percent, to 8,252.68, slightly trailing a mixed performance in other regional markets. It closed flat at 8,305.64 in the previous session.

Officials said Friday the island’s economy will only grow by 1.56 percent this year, far lower than the 3.28 percent growth predicted in May and its worst performance since 2009.

The electronics subindex sank 0.9 percent, while the financials subindex lost 0.7 percent.

Semiconductors shed 1.55 percent, though flat panels managed to stay afloat, trading flat.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.118 to T$32.250 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

