Taiwan stocks down on return from holiday; chip shares outperform
September 30, 2015 / 2:28 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan stocks down on return from holiday; chip shares outperform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell on Wednesday, but losses were limited following overseas markets and helped by gains in local chip makers.

As of 0214 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 0.3 percent, to 8,106.16, after closing up 0.1 percent on Friday.

Taiwan financial markets were closed Monday and Tuesday due to a holiday and a typhoon.

Last Thursday Taiwan’s central bank cut benchmark rates for the first time in six years in a bid to stimulate slowing economic growth.

But share gains may be capped as concerns persist for the local economy, although the coming long national day holiday in China may give investors room to bargain hunt without worrying about financial markets in the mainland.

The electronics subindex was flat, while the financials subindex lost 1.7 percent.

Shares in TSMC, the world’s largest contract chip maker, was up 1.6 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.342 to T$32.950 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Anand Basu)

