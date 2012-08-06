RPT-Taiwan stocks lifted by Hon Hai, but HTC falls

(Repeats story, no changes to text) TAIPEI, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose 1.15 percent early on Monday, with Hon Hai and its subsidiary Foxconn Tech both rising by their daily limits in opening deals. Hon Hai said Japan's Sharp Corp had agreed it did not need to honour an agreement signed in March to invest in Sharp, though Hon Hai will still have the right to buy the stake. The main TAIEX index rose 94.23 points to 7,311.74, after ending down 0.69 percent in the previous session. Smartphone maker HTC Corp was limit down after forecasting a fall in revenue of as much as 23 percent this quarter. The Taiwan dollar was up by T$0.088 to trade at T$29.914. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and John Mair)