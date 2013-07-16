FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 16, 2013 / 2:46 AM / in 4 years

Taiwan stocks down; chip makers drag

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Updates to mid-morning)
    TAIPEI, July 16 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks extended early
losses by midday on Tuesday, led by a 1.4 percent fall in chip
makers.
    The main TAIEX index fell 0.3 percent, or 24.63
points to 8,230.05 by 0222 GMT, after opening down 0.13 percent.
    Heavyweight TSMC, the world's top contract chip
maker, slipped 2.3 percent ahead of second-quarter results due
on Thursday. 
    Electronics shares shed 0.8 percent, while
financials lost 0.5 percent.
    Optoelectronics sub-index however climbed 0.2 percent after
reports Korea's LG Display was expected to beat
profit expectations for the quarter.        
    The Taiwan dollar gained T$0.106 to stand at
T$29.846 to the U.S. dollar. 
   
 (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
