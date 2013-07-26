FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks edge down; Lagan Precision limit up
July 26, 2013 / 2:06 AM / 4 years ago

Taiwan stocks edge down; Lagan Precision limit up

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

TAIPEI, July 26 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell 0.1 percent
on Friday morning, but smartphone lenses maker Largan Precision
 went 7 percent limit up after posting quarterly
earnings that beat market expectations.  
    At the first hour into trade, the benchmark TAIEX index
 had slipped to 8,155.32 points, erasing gains at the
opening bell.
    The electronics sub-index shed 0.14 percent, weighed
by heavyweights TSMC and HTC, both of which
slid about 1 percent.
    Hotai Motors, which makes and sells Toyato cars in
Taiwan, shed 3.5 percent. 
     The Taiwan dollar climbed by T$0.084 to stand at
T$29.894 to the U.S. dollar. 
   
 (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

