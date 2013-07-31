Taiwan stocks fall; HTC plunges after bleak forecast

TAIPEI, July 31 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell 0.2 percent on Wednesday, weighed by smartphone maker HTC that forecast third-quarter revenue far worse than expected and underscoring deepening troubles with little prospect of an immediate turnaround. The main TAIEX index had dropped to 8,146.84 points at 0200 GMT, extending losses at the opening bell. HTC was 7 percent limit down, dragging the electronics sub-index 0.4 percent lower. HTC suppliers TPK Holding and Ways Technical also slumped 6.6 percent. One bright spot was banks, which were trading 0.1 percent higher. The Taiwan dollar climbed slightly by T$0.041 to stand at T$29.964 to the U.S. dollar. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Supriya Kurane)