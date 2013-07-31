FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks fall; HTC plunges after bleak forecast
July 31, 2013 / 2:18 AM / in 4 years

Taiwan stocks fall; HTC plunges after bleak forecast

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

TAIPEI, July 31 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell 0.2 percent
on Wednesday, weighed by smartphone maker HTC that
forecast third-quarter revenue far worse than expected and
underscoring deepening troubles with little prospect of an
immediate turnaround.
    The main TAIEX index had dropped to 8,146.84 points
at 0200 GMT, extending losses at the opening bell.
    HTC was 7 percent limit down, dragging the electronics
sub-index 0.4 percent lower. HTC suppliers TPK Holding
 and Ways Technical also slumped 6.6 percent.
    One bright spot was banks, which were trading 0.1
percent higher.
     The Taiwan dollar climbed slightly by T$0.041 to
stand at T$29.964 to the U.S. dollar. 
   
 (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

