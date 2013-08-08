FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Computer Hardware
August 8, 2013 / 2:36 AM / in 4 years

Taiwan stocks dip; Acer, UMC, TSMC down

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

TAIPEI, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Acer Inc and UMC
 dragged Taiwan stocks 0.1 percent lower on Thursday
after the companies reported weak quarterly results.
    Acer, the world's No.4 PC maker, and UMC, the world's No.3
contract chipmaker, both fell about 3 percent, underperforming
the electronics subindex's 0.2 percent dip.
    About one and half hour into trade, the main TAIEX index
 had slipped to 7,912.33 points, recovering from a 1.5
percent drop in the prior session.
    Acer on Wednesday reported an unexpected net loss of T$343
million ($11.4 million) in the second quarter from a T$56
million profit a year earlier. 
    UMC reported a second-quarter net profit of T$1.8 billion,
lower than the profit of T$2.65 billion in the year-earlier
period and the T$6.59 billion in the previous quarter.
 
    Bigger rival TSMC edged down 0.5 percent. A Taiwan
government venture capital fund will sell more than 170 million
shares in TSMC, the world's top contract chip maker, in 2014 to
help fund Taiwan's budget, a source with direct knowledge of the
sale said on Thursday. 
     The Taiwan dollar was up T$0.089 to stand at
T$29.936 to the U.S. dollar. 
   
 (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
