Taiwan stocks flat; Largan down, solar shares soar

TAIPEI, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks edged down 0.1 percent on Friday as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of the U.S. payrolls data, with Largan Precision, an Apple supplier, trading lower in spite of its robust sales in August. At 0215 GMT, the main TAIEX index were nearly unchanged at 8,164.00, joining other regional bourses in cautious trading. Banking and technology shares, the most heavily weighted sectors, shed 0.35 percent and 0.14 percent, respectively. Largan, which supplies camera phone lenses to Apple and other smartphone makers, dropped 4 percent. Largan posted sales of T$2.4 billion in August, its highest monthly sales this year. The stronger sales had been factored in the stock price as the company had earlier forecast robust sales in a conference call. However, renewable energy shares rallied, tracking gains of their peers on Wall Street overnight. Sino-American shot up 5 percent and Neo Solar Power surged more than 6 percent. The Taiwan dollar soared by T$0.186 to stand at T$29.799 to the U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Anand Basu)