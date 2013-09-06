FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 6, 2013 / 2:46 AM / 4 years ago

Taiwan stocks flat; Largan down, solar shares soar

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

TAIPEI, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks edged down 0.1
percent on Friday as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of
the U.S. payrolls data, with Largan Precision, an
Apple supplier, trading lower in spite of its robust
sales in August.  
    At 0215 GMT, the main TAIEX index were nearly
unchanged at 8,164.00, joining other regional bourses in
cautious trading. 
    Banking and technology shares, the most
heavily weighted sectors, shed 0.35 percent and 0.14 percent,
respectively.
    Largan, which supplies camera phone lenses to Apple and
other smartphone makers, dropped 4 percent. 
    Largan posted sales of T$2.4 billion in August, its highest
monthly sales this year. The stronger sales had been factored in
the stock price as the company had earlier forecast robust sales
in a conference call.
    However, renewable energy shares rallied, tracking gains of
their peers on Wall Street overnight.  
    Sino-American shot up 5 percent and Neo Solar
Power surged more than 6 percent.
    The Taiwan dollar soared by T$0.186 to stand at
T$29.799 to the U.S. dollar. 
   
 (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
