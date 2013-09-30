Taiwan stocks fall, HTC up on Beats deal

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks were down nearly 1 percent on Monday, largely tracking other regional and global bourses as markets await a decision on a possible U.S. government shutdown.

The main TAIEX index fell 79.56 points to 8,151.12, reversing a 0.1 percent gain on Friday. The electronics index slipped 0.95 percent, with semiconductors registering a 1.6 percent decline.

HTC shares rose modestly after headphone maker Beats said it would buy back the remainder of its stake in the Taiwanese handset vendor. At midday, the company’s shares were up 0.8 percent.

The Taiwan dollar was down T$0.085 to stand at T$29.571 to the U.S. dollar.

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India.........

REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary...........

DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries..........................

TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com

LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............

TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Reporting By Michael Gold; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)