Taiwan stocks flat; chips up, rubber drags

TAIPEI, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks traded flat on Tuesday as gains in technology shares offset the declines in defensive counters. The main TAIEX index edged up 10.71 points to 8,344.37 at 0238 GMT. Rubber was among the biggest losers, down 1.02 percent. The semiconductor sub-index climbed 0.7 percent, with heavyweight TSMC advancing 1 percent, and chip designer Mediatek inching up 1.6 percent. Financial shares were flat. Taiwan's top financial regulator and the chief of China's Insurance Regulatory Commission are to meet next Thursday for the first time in Taipei to discuss topics such as widening access to each other's insurance markets, according to two sources on Tuesday. The Taiwan dollar was up T$0.140 to stand at T$29.396 to the U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)