Taiwan stocks flat; chips up, rubber drags
#Semiconductors
October 8, 2013 / 2:41 AM / 4 years ago

Taiwan stocks flat; chips up, rubber drags

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

TAIPEI, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks traded flat on
Tuesday as gains in technology shares offset the
declines in defensive counters.
    The main TAIEX index edged up 10.71 points to
8,344.37 at 0238 GMT. Rubber was among the biggest
losers, down 1.02 percent.
    The semiconductor sub-index climbed 0.7 percent, with
heavyweight TSMC advancing 1 percent, and chip
designer Mediatek inching up 1.6 percent.
    Financial shares were flat. Taiwan's top financial
regulator and the chief of China's Insurance Regulatory
Commission are to meet next Thursday for the first time in
Taipei to discuss topics such as widening access to each other's
insurance markets, according to two sources on Tuesday.
 
    The Taiwan dollar was up T$0.140 to stand at
T$29.396 to the U.S. dollar. 
   
 (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

