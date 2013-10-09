Taiwan stocks underperform; defensive shares fall

TAIPEI, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Taiwan shares slipped on Wednesday, underperforming most of their Asian peers, with oil and paper counters the biggest losers, both falling about 1.5 percent. The main TAIEX index lost 0.35 percent, or 28.91 points to 8,346.74 at 0249 GMT. Electronics shares eased 0.3 percent. Smartphone maker HTC Corp and PC contract maker Compal Electronics, however, advanced 2.8 percent and 2.4 percent respectively. Banks were the only sub-index with gains, climbing 0.2 percent. The Taiwan dollar was up 0.35 percent to stand at T$29.440 to the U.S. dollar. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)