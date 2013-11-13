FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks down; TSMC eases after appointing co-CEOs
#Computer Hardware
November 13, 2013 / 2:10 AM / 4 years ago

Taiwan stocks down; TSMC eases after appointing co-CEOs

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

TAIPEI, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks edged down on
Wednesday, with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
 shedding 1 percent after appointing new presidents and
co-CEOs, taking over from 82-year-old Morris Chang who stays
chairman. 
    At 0141 GMT, the main TAIEX index was down 0.24
percent, or 19.68 points at 8,175.58, after opening flat.
    Commodities were the biggest drags, with the plastics
counters index down 1.5 percent. Oil and steel
 eased 1 percent and 0.9 percent respectively.
    Hon Hai Precision Industry, which makes Apple Inc
 gadgets, climbed 0.1 percent ahead of its third-quarter
earnings expected in the evening. The company is building an
integrated service package ranging from electronic devices to
apps to cloud computing as it strives to become more consumer
driven.    
    Financial shares were down 0.4 percent.
    The Taiwan dollar was up T$0.017 to stand at
T$29.619 to the U.S. dollar. 
   
 (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

