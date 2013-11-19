FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks firm for 4th session; LCD panel makers down
November 19, 2013 / 3:40 AM / 4 years ago

Taiwan stocks firm for 4th session; LCD panel makers down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks continued their
upward streak for the fourth consecutive session on Tuesday,
lifted by defensive shares such as textile and cement
, both up 1.5 percent.
    LCD panel makers AU Optronics and Innolux Corp
, however, shed 1.1 percent and 1.7 percent
respectively, after reports said the finance minister told the
parliament that eight state-owned banks' total exposure to panel
industry amounted to T$400 billion ($13.55 billion).
    The minister also suggested local panel makers to work with
Chinese peers to resolve the oversupply problem.
    The main TAIEX index gained 0.63 percent to 8,242.88
at 0330 GMT, after opening up 0.3 percent.
    Electronics shares firmed 0.6 percent, while banking
shares climbed 0.3 percent.
    The Taiwan dollar was up T$0.112 to stand at
T$29.468 to the U.S. dollar.

 (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

